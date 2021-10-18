Breaking News
Colin Powell: Former US secretary of state dies of Covid complications

18 Oct, 2021 - 14:10 0 Views
0 Comments
Colin Powell: Former US secretary of state dies of Covid complications Colin Powell became a trusted military adviser to a number of leading politicians (Getty Images)

The Chronicle

Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell has died aged 84 of Covid-19 complications, his family has announced.

He was a former top military officer who rose to become the first African-American secretary of state in 2001 under Republican George W Bush.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” a statement said.

“We want to thank the medical staff… for their caring treatment,” it added.

The statement said that he had been fully vaccinated against Covid.

Mr Powell became a trusted military adviser to a number of leading US politicians. – BBC News

 

 

