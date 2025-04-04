Collaboration key to economic growth through telecommunication

There is need for cooperation between the government, private sector players and international stakeholders to advance Zimbabwe’s digital transformation, a senior official has said.

Deputy Minister of Information Communication Technology and Courier Services Dingumuzi Phuti said this at the Business Times Annual Telecommunications Conference held in Harare on Thursday.

“ICTs can only do best when we collaborate and work together to enhance our progress,” he said.

He noted that modern and robust telecommunications infrastructure is essential for economic growth, adding that emerging technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT) present new opportunities to bridge the digital divide.