Collateral pledging system empowers women: RBZ

Nqobile Bhebhe in Victoria Falls

THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) deputy governor Dr Jesimen Chipika has said women are upscaling pledges as collateral ranging from private vehicles and livestock under the Collateral Registry System in accessing loans.

The Collateral Registry System was introduced in November last year and to date it has attracted 1 186 active registered security interests with a corresponding loan amount of $4,2 trillion.

The central bank established a Collateral Registry for movable assets in order to expand the range of qualifying collateral accepted by lenders as part of the broader reforms to promote access to finance and enhance financial inclusion.

The central bank included a wide range of movable assets to be used as collateral including gold coins and livestock.

Addressing delegates at the inaugural Financial Inclusion conference in Victoria Falls on Monday, Dr Chipika said as at October, women had pledged 208 private vehicles as collateral from a total of 694 and 146 household goods from a total of 664 vehicles pledged.

Other collateral included farming, industrial and construction equipment and livestock.

The conference is held under the theme “Leveraging Innovative Technologies for Financial Inclusion and Sustainability: From Access to Usage”.