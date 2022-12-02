Collective Band out to win hearts

Millicent Dube, Showbiz Reporter

THERE is a new musical band in town that is eyeing to win the hearts of music lovers from Classics to Jazz to Afro-beats and Amapiano trends.

The Collective Band which performs cover songs was formed early this year under the leadership of perennial jazz master Ramsey K. It is comprised of artistes with different backgrounds, solo artistes, poets and backing vocalists who came together and formed the group.

“We showcase different talents in the field of arts, music, poetry, and dance. We perform all types of music as per request to accommodate all age groups,” said Ramsey K.

Ramsey K has been a great mentor to young musicians in the Collective Band as he, as an individual, has worked hard to build a name for himself in the music industry.

“The experience I gained while working as a solo artiste has enabled me to teach the young ones the correct guidelines of the music industry. These include how to remain disciplined during each performance and to give each sound the respect it deserves,” said Ramsey K, who has shared stages with Albert Nyathi, Busi Ncube and Platform One among many others.

Already, the Collective Band has worked with various institutions and artistes. They offer musical workshops where they offer lessons in drumming, dancing, singing, and playing various musical instruments.

“We’re a live band hence we research different songs in different languages to suit our clients, which is more fascinating to the audience. The goal is to see people dancing with joy and loving our performances,” said Ramsey K.

He said the band can be hired for birthday parties, weddings, church events, and also as background singers for live sessions.