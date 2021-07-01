Collective initiative to drive tourism in Kaza region

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THE tourism sector has come up with a collective initiative in which it uses travel media influencers to market destinations and activities within the Kavango-Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (Kaza) region.

Through Africa’s Eden Tourism Association, which was established last year, the sector seeks to drive a multi-country regional destination marketing campaign entirely driven by the private sector.

The initiative promotes the Kaza destination and wildlife areas around the Victoria Falls destination. Five countries-Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe make up the Kaza region.

The ultimate objective is to establish a globally recognised brand for the destination, creating and implementing a destination marketing campaign and strong travel and tourism linkages locally, regionally and globally.

These would help create a positive image for the tourism industry especially at a time when the sector is struggling under the effects of Covid-19, which led to international travel restrictions.

Recently the association hosted a team of media influencers comprising travel and lifestyle writers drawn from South Africa, Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe who travelled to Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The seven-day trip ended in Zimbabwe with sampling of various activities and services offered by different hotels and lodges. The influencers will then tell a positive story about the destinations.

Africa’s Eden Tourism Association chief executive, Ms Jillian Blackbeard, said there was a need to tell more positive stories to the source market to promote the Kaza destination.

“Our principal goal is to tell positive stories that motivate and inspire travellers. We see a positive narrative as the best way to promote the destination,” she said.

“What familiarisation does for a destination is build loyalty with channels that communicate with the public. So, in the future we can rely on our partners around the world to tell real time stories.

“When necessary and when there is a negative story, we can call up our partners and make a correction and change.”

The tour was facilitated by the private sector members of Africa’s Eden Tourism Association including local airline partners Fastjet, BA Comair and Mackair as well as ground handlers, Bushtracks Africa.

“The motivation was to demonstrate that tourism in the region is open and ready to receive tourists safely, especially targeting our domestic and regional market,” said Ms Blackbeard.

“We were demonstrating that indeed testing is required to travel but it is not as difficult or inconvenient as perceived.”

Ms Blackbeard applauded the Government for the successful vaccination campaign in Victoria Falls that has seen many tourists from vaccinated countries such as the US returning. — @ncubeleon.