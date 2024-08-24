COLONEL Miniyothabo Baloyi-Chiwenga to officially open 66th annual Matabeleland South Agricultural Show

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

COLONEL Miniyothabo Baloyi-Chiwenga has arrived in Gwanda where she is set to offically open the 66th edition of the annual Matabeleland South Agricultural Show.

The show which started on Wednesday is being held under the theme “Smart Interventions in Agribusiness: Our Top Priority”.

Crop and livestock farmers, Government departments, various Ministries, parastatals, seed companies, Non Governmental Organisations, uniformed forces and funeral parlors are among the exhibitors.



The show is an opportunity for farmers from the province to exhibit their products. It is also an opportunity for various departments and organisations to showcase their services.

This year’s agricultural show seeks to educate farmers on the climate smart measures which they can adopt to mitigate the effects of the prevailing drought.

