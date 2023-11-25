Coltart calls on councillors to declare assets

Kudzai Gaveni, online writer

Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart has asked councillors to declare their assets as they assume office, to combat corruption.

The move may make lifestyle audits possible and expose those who may acquire wealth unprocedurally, while in office.

The latest council report reads: “The Mayor called on Councillors to declare their assets as per requirements of public office and the previous Council resolution on the matter. The declaration of assets was also a way of reducing corruption. Performance contracts would be drawn up for Councillors as well. All this would be done in line with the City’s set vision.”