Coltart leads Bulawayo City Council delegation to meet Zimbabwean investors in South Africa

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

BULAWAYO Mayor, Councillor David Coltart and the council’s business development committee chairperson Cllr Mxolisi Mahlangu today are flying out to Johannesburg, South Africa for a series of meetings with Zimbabwean business persons who are keen on setting up business in the city.

The trip is the initiative of the Joshua Nkomo Foundation, South Africa chapter (JNFSA), who approached Cllr Coltart as they seek to revive the city as an industrial hub.

Due to the illegal economic sanctions and a dire water situation in the Bulawayo, a number of companies either closed shop or relocated to other cities, resulting in churches taking over the premises abandoned by closed companies.

The Second Republic has taken a deliberate stance to return the city to it’s status as an industrial hub with a considerable number of companies opening up businesses or being revived.

Also accompanying Mayor Coltart and Cllr Mhlanga is the City’s economic development officer Mr Kholisani Moyo.

In an interview Mayor Coltart said the JNFSA informed him that they had a variety of links in South Africa, particularly of business persons based in Gauteng who are also Zimbabweans and who are interested in the City of Bulawayo.

“I responded to that several weeks ago and said we will be happy to go down there and with a limited budget, they are funding the trip. They undertook to buy a flight ticket for myself while I offered to stay with friends in Johannesburg.

It is humbling that people from here who are in the diaspora have not given up on the city and wish to contribute to its further development and stabilisation, it’s very encouraging,” said Cllr Coltart.

He said the meeting will tackle a number issues and work through a plan of action.

“It is also very significant that the invitation has come from the JNF and I am so deeply honoured that they have invited me personally because I come a long way with the Nkomos, starting with Joshua himself, Stephen and Sibangilizwe regardless of our political differences, this is very significant for me, it’s a hand of reconciliation that no matter the political, ethnicity or racial differences, we are all working as one to promote the interest of the city,” said Cllr Coltart.

He said one member of staff, Mr Moyo who will be accompanying them as part of the entourage was as a result of a Government recommendation and he (Mr Moyo) together with Mr Mahlangu will be on council budget

“When Government became aware of the trip after I informed our town clerk, it was decided that I needed to be accompanied by a full time member of the staff and council is paying for that, JNFSA has met travel costs for myself only,” said Cllr Coltart.

The meet the diaspora endeavor by BCC resonates well with the Second Republic’s call for diasporans to invest back home and is in line with the ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo/Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo philosophy.

Cllr Coltart said he was aware that without an assured water supply situation in the city, they may not be any major meaningful development hence the immediate and critical need for the city was investment towards a short to mid term water supply.

“My immediate need is water, I am deeply concerned about the water situation. I have been pushing for the rehabilitation of the Nyamandlovu acquifer and I am grateful that Government has responded to that by indicating that Zinwa will be refurbishing the pumps and electric connections to get the amount of water generated from there up by another 15 mega litres,” said Cllr Coltart.

He said council will have to move with speed on the Glass Block dam in Filabusi which, once completed, will improve the City’s water supply needs by 70 percent, almost double it’s daily requirement