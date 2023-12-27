Combination win Trevor Phiri memorial tourney

Gerald Sibanda, [email protected]

TSHABALALA-based 70 Combination were in the past weekend crowned winners of the annual Trevor Phiri Memorial Football Tournament after they edged 2022 champions Tshabalala Select 1-0 in a final match that was played at Sizinda Hall ground.

A penalty conversion was all that 70 Combination needed to separate the two teams in a Tshabalala high density suburb derby encounter that saw scores of Sizida and Tshabalala residents gather once more for the fourth edition of the contest.

For their tireless efforts 70 Combination pocked US$80 and Tshabalala Select received U$40.

Sizinda’s Zobha and last year’s finalists Delta did not reach the final, as they finished third and fourth place in Group A.

Abangane and Emganwini Celtics qualified from Group B but both sides were knocked out of the tournament in the semi-final stage.

Celtics lost 5-1 to Tshabalala Select while Abangane lost 1-0 to 70 Combination.

Elder brother to the late Trevor, Elson “Tsola” Phiri who is a former Njube Sundowns and Dynamos midfielder joined forces with Tirivaviri Moyo, Sanangurayi Mushove and Jimmy to host the two-day tournament.

It was a tournament that was also meant to take youths off the streets in the process using sport to fight drug and substance abuse.

Issues to do with violence among youths were also addressed.

Fondly as Khali, Trevor, who is also a former Njube Sundowns player, died in a tragic traffic accident on his way from South Africa on December 18 2009 and the tournament was being played for the fourth year in remembrance of the midfielder.