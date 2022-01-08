Come up with waste management initiatives, Cde Mohadi

Chronicle Reporters

ZANU-PF Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi has rallied Zimbabweans to come up with sustainable waste management initiatives in their localities for a clean environment, which is key to economic transformation.

Speaking after leading the first 2022 National Clean-up campaign in Lupane, Matabeleland North, yesterday Cde Mohadi said the country’s integrated solid waste management agenda should enjoy massive support from a robust recycling industry.

He implored businesses and local authorities to work with recyclers in waste sorting and putting in place necessary infrastructure such as waste transfer stations and installing refuse bins to achieve the goal of a clean, safe and healthy environment.

Cde Mohadi said the country’s Constitution, under Section 73, provides for a clean environment and citizens are expected to continue working inclusively towards creating a clean environment.

“Guided by the National Development Strategy (NDS1), let us all remain resolute in making a difference by sustainably managing waste in our communities. You are encouraged to engage in recycling initiatives within your communities.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I want to emphasise the need for implementing best practices in terms of waste management in rural service centres, towns and cities. Let’s utilise opportunities that come with proper waste management systems by creating local economies specialising in handling waste. All this is in line with our Vision 2030 aimed at achieving an upper middle class economy for our country,” said Cde Mohadi.

He said it was important for communities and business entities to realise that importance of managing waste.

Cde Mohadi called for combined efforts towards functional waste management infrastructure, regular waste collection, separate collection bins, public waste collection points for glass, metal, paper, solvents and bulky rubbish.

All this is key in creating the future we would all want to be part of, said Cde Mohadi.

“This is the cornerstone of attaining a clean, safe and healthy environment. Complementary effort is, however, required from the recyclers, general public and local authorities in order to complete the chain of action and ensure participation by all in keeping the environment clean.

I further appeal to you all for the need to practice sustainable waste management starting at our homes and workplaces. Illegal dumping and littering must stop,” said Cde Mohadi as he implored law enforcement agencies to enforce compliance against littering.

He encouraged citizens to embrace the clean-up exercise saying their participation provides a platform for sharing of ideas on how to maintain a clean environment

The clean-up is part of an inspiring history of our country, being among the first initiatives that President Mnangagwa undertook soon after his assumption of office of the President in 2018, he said.

He said in his foresight, the President realised that without a clean environment there would be no real economy or politics to talk about.

In Bulawayo, the clean-up was conducted at Amakhosi Cultural Centre area.

The clean-up campaign started at 8AM and ended two hours later.

Government, EMA and council officials as well as environment activists took part in the clean-up exercise.

Miss Environment Zimbabwe Miss Jemima Mandemwa said they had partnered with EMA and the Bulawayo City Council.

Miss Mandemwa said the clean-up exercise was one of the ways in which Zimbabwe could become a green country.

“As an environmental activist, I took part in such a great cause because my vision is on solid waste management. It was more of a way of actually introducing solid waste management that we have in Bulawayo. This was to promote cleanliness in the city,” said Miss Mandemwa.

“We did this also to remind the community that every first Friday of the month we should join hands and clean up the environment, to promote cleanliness around Zimbabwe. This helps our health and we won’t have such diseases such as cholera and the like. This is part of our efforts as environmentalists to promote a clean Zimbabwe hence drawing us closer to be a green country.”

In Matabeleland South, the main clean up exercise was conducted in Gwanda. The business community, workers from various government departments, uniformed forces, and members of the public took part in the clean-up exercise which started at 8AM and ended at 10AM in Gwanda town.

Shops in the central business district were closed during that period to pave way for the cleaning exercise along the town’s streets.

Addressing participants, Ward 2 Councillor Nappy Moyo commended various stakeholders for participating in the exercise adding that people should clean the city every other day.

“I would like to thank you all for coming out in numbers and participating in this clean up exercise. Let’s not wait on the Minister of Provincial Affairs or the District Development Coordinator for us to clean up our town. We must be proud of our town,” said Clr Moyo.

Gwanda acting District Development Coordinator Mr Thulani Moyo encouraged the business community to purchase bins to ensure proper disposal of litter.

“Each shop must have a bin so that litter is disposed correctly. Let’s continue to keep our town clean,” said Mr Moyo.

He said the next clean-up exercise in Gwanda would be held on the first Friday of February in Spitzkop North extension and the meeting point would be Njanji Business Centre.