Comedian Chirisa reveals crush in Gweru

Mbulelo Mpofu recently in Gweru

IT is confirmed and it’s no joke! Comedian Frank Chirisa has a crush and it is not a secret anymore as his grandparents got to see her too, live on stage!

Chirisa let the cat out of the bag during his first performance on his nationwide tour which started on Saturday at Les Vigo in Gweru.

Very soon, the award-winning comedian might be spoken for as he shared a passionate hug in front of the crowd after his set.

His crush, a dancer by the name of Miss Dimples The Energy Dancer joined Chirisa on stage to a rapturous reception from the audience.

Frank Chirisa’s nationwide tour got off to a flier as a cocktail of Zimbabwean up-and-coming dancers, magicians, musicians, and comedians descended on Gweru and rendered Les Vigo their stomping ground on Saturday.

The comedian, known for his “Funny stories that heal” show lived to his billing with his witty jokes.

His set was sandwiched by performances from magician Mengezi Blake, comedians Russel Tinashe Mahleka, Tino Stocks, Tapiwa, Tinashe ThisIsIt, Brandon, Ace, Mike, dancers The Lowkey, Miss Dimples That Energetic Dancer, poet Chester, and rapper Indigo Saint.

Such an act of congregating comics from various cities of Zimbabwe showed Chirisa’s wish to unite and grow the stand-up-comedy sector which has been on the ascendancy lately.

Usually eloquent, Chirisa stuttered when he put the lid to his set and had to call his crush to the stage.

“I’m about to do something really crazy now.

I mean, I have never done this before but I’m going to do it anyway,” is how Chirisa would drumroll his moment before flying where eagles dare.

If Chirisa did not have a following in Gweru, he now has one after a polished one-hour performance that earned him a once-a-month comedy night gig at the establishment.

The comedian who is set to perform in Pretoria, South Africa next month still has nine other cities to perform in this year. – @MbuleloMpofu