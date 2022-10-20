Comedian, Frank Chirisa facilitates Alternatives to Violence project

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

AFTER getting his inaugural Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) nomination this week, comedian Frank Chirisa is set to spearhead a two-day peace-building workshop on Friday and Saturday at the Hope City Centre in Bulawayo.

The comedian told Chronicle Showbiz that the initiative will work in tandem with his “Funny stories that heal” comic concept.

“Alternatives to Violence is a training programme run by volunteers which began with support from Quakers, in a New York state prison in 1975. So, we adopted that model and this weekend’s workshop is a collaboration between Alternatives to Violence and Frank Chirisa as we seek to continue advocating for mental health awareness through peaceful means.

“I have invited a couple of creatives which include musicians and comedians to attend as we need bold youths on the forefront of mental health awareness,” he shared.

Among the creatives that Chirisa has collaborated with are Dalu Da Comedian, Zwe Hlabangana, Lynden, Bleckhit and Makhosi.

On his RoilBAA Outstanding Comedian nomination, a buoyant Chirisa said it only propelled him to work even more.

“I couldn’t believe it when I received the call that I got nominated. I represent a lot of young comedians who’ve constantly been told to wait in the back of the line. So, getting that break means so much to me and the younger comics.

“It’s made me feel like I’m on the right path and that I should keep working harder,” he said.

Chirisa is looking forward to his first show outside Bulawayo which will see him head to Harare soon.

