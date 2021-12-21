Comedian Lincoln Magabo on quest of promoting comedy in Gwanda

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

COMEDIAN Lincoln Magabo has embarked on a mission meant to uplift the comedy industry in the mining town through his hilarious and rib-cracking skits on social media.

The comedian is slowly growing with his latest skit, his first this month that is named Day Dreaming posted on December 11 amassing over 3 800 views in ten days.

Magabo said the response has pushed him to start working on two more productions to be released before year end.

“My comedy is mainly doing short funny video clips and posting them on my Facebook page. The response from the audience has been very good. I’m planning to have two other comedy videos this December as I believe the more good responses, the more the followers.

“As an artist from Gwanda town, I guess I’m the only one who’s making those videos so I’m trying by all means to cover the gap that’s there in terms of content,” said Magabo. – @mthabisi_mthire