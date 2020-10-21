Comedian Long John scoops another American award Showbiz Reporter

It feels like yesterday when comedian Long John (real name Learnmore Mwanyenyeka) scooped an award at the Stand-up Spotlight Comedy Competition that was hosted by American comedian, Steve Harvey last year.

And now, he has done it again as he has clinched Atlanta’s All the Laughs Comedy Award in the Best Stand-up Comedy category.

Sharing the news with his fans on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon, Long John posted: “Ok guys, I have great news. I just received news that I won the All the Laughs Comedy Award (Atlanta, USA) in the Best Stand Up Comedy category.

“Hahaha, America is calling me.”

And indeed, America is calling him as people there seem to appreciate his talent. Whatever the case, the sky is the limit for the long man.

Fans were quick to congratulate the comedian, encouraging him to continue doing well while acknowledging his talent.

“You really push in your trade Long John. Well done and very well deserved!” posted Michelle Gapara.

“It takes intelligence for someone to be a comedian. U are intelligent bro,” posted Terrence Nyakudya.