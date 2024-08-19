Comedian Madlela Sikhobokhobo helps launch Corporate24’s Innovative “myPLAN” medical insurance

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

BELOVED comedian and musician Madlela Sikhobokhobo helped bring some inspiration to the launch of Corporate24’s new “myPLAN” customisable medical insurance product at a local hotel in Bulawayo on Friday.

The “Kwamu Kwamu” hitmaker was instrumental in the product’s launch after being tasked to do some research.

Speaking to a crowd of excited attendees, in his trademark swashbuckling manner, Sikhobokhobo praised Corporate24 for creating an innovative insurance solution that allows customers to tailor their coverage to their unique needs and budget.

“Too often, medical aid plans are one-size-fits-all, leaving many people paying for benefits they don’t need. This plan changes that by empowering customers to build a plan that works for them,” he said.

The comedian, who is known for rib-tickling skits and catchy IsiNdebele music, struck a more serious tone when emphasising the importance of prioritising one’s health.

“In this busy world, we can all too easily neglect our well-being but your health should be your greatest wealth – that’s why I’m so glad Corporate24 is making quality healthcare more accessible through myPLAN.

“I’m glad to have been a part of this journey. I was tasked with conducting research using my skits on Facebook, and I found that people often shy away from medical schemes because they are perceived as costly. However, healthcare is no longer a luxury but a necessity. People need to access it,” he said.

Sikhobokhobo encouraged the audience to take advantage of myPLAN’s flexible options, which include varying levels of hospital cover, General Practitioner visits, and more.

Madlela Sikhobokhobo is known for his infectious comedy skits and comic music.