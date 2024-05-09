Comedian Ntando van Moyo gives back on birthday with charity event

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

POPULAR Bulawayo comedian Ntando van Moyo, is celebrating his upcoming birthday with a philanthropic twist.His birthday event, titled “Ntando van Moyo’s Birthday Thingy,” will be held at KoSamuriwo Pub and Grill in Luveve and will collect packs of sanitary wear and winter clothes to donate to those in need in Cowdray Park and Luveve.

Moyo believes it’s important to address basic needs that hinder others from celebrating their birthdays freely, such as lack of menstrual supplies and warm clothing.

Along with entertainment from Da_Kudu and other and surprise performers, Moyo’s birthday event aims to embody the spirit of giving back to the community.

In an interview with Chronicle Showbiz, the Umahlekisa Entertainment director said he was happy with how far he had come.

“It’s astounding to see how much I’ve grown over the years. It’s a privilege not afforded to all and I feel it’s important to share this occasion, not just as a celebration, but as a means to give back,” he stated.

“I choose to celebrate mine with people, to share the joy with them. Some people don’t celebrate their birthdays freely because of menstrual problems and warm clothing, so we want to alleviate this problem.”

Reflecting on his journey in comedy, Moyo credited his lasting presence in the industry to the robust support from partners, fans and family.

“The success of Umahlekisa Entertainment isn’t solely my doing. It’s the strong community around us that has allowed us to thrive, even through challenging times,” he remarked.

Moyo’s leadership has steered Umahlekisa Entertainment in hosting popular events, including “Thandy Dhlana in Comedy & Ballads In the Ruins” and the notable comedy roast of Sandra Ndebele earlier this year.