Comedians Long John, Q Dube homecoming

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

REBRANDED Umahlekisa Entertainment is set to host laughter-filled events dubbed Homecoming Comedy Specials that will see South Africa-based comedians Long John and Q Dube returning home for shows in the city.

Supported by Zwe, Frank Chirisa and Dalu, Long John will perform on December 3 while Q Dube will perform on December 10. Both events will take place at the National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

Riding high on a fruitful past year which saw Long John scooping an award at the Stand-up Spotlight Comedy competition that was hosted by American comedian, Steve Harvey and also an Atlanta’s All the Laughs Comedy Award in the Best Stand-up Comedy category, the comedian is set to create a buzz in the city.

The case is the same with Q Dube who has been appearing on Mzansi Magic with rib cracking skits.

Umahlekisa Entertainment director Ntando Van Moyo said people should gear up for fun-filled entertainment which will usher them into the festive season.

“It’s been a long time since people have watched quality comedy as we’ve just been giving them teasers. Through the coming shows, we want to give people new jokes and fresh comedy as the acts have acquired more experience in the past years, particularly outside the country,” said Ntando Van Moyo.

He said as a rebranded arts organisation, the event will also be accompanied by other forms of art.

“As we’re now Umahlekisa Entertainment, the shows will be wrapped up at each event, with acts of spoken word, poetry and also some quality music from the finest DJs.

“We are also working with corporates to ensure that the event will be streamed live,” said Ntando Van Moyo. – @mthabisi_mthire