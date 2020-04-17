Comedians to bring relief via FB livestream

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

AMID the Covid-19 unease in Zimbabwe, Umahlekisa Comedy Club has decided to bring some comic relief through a Lockdown Stand-up Comedy show that will feature Ntando Van Moyo, Nomsa Dee and Babongile Sikhonjwa.

The show will be shown live on the Centre for Innovation and Technology Facebook page from 7PM today. This is the same page that has been playing host to the Bulawayo Lockdown Party.

Also part of the line-up will be Mandla Da Comedian and Zwe.

Umahlekisa was supposed to celebrate its seventh anniversary last month, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they had to shelve these plans.

Miss Dee said the live show will be an opportunity for people to relieve themselves from the stress of anxiety caused by Covid-19.

“People need to laugh especially now that they’re in self-isolation and social distancing. This will also be a perfect opportunity for us to showcase our talents to people from around the world,” said Miss Dee.

Umahlekisa Comedy Club director Ntando Van Moyo said they will also use the live show to spread awareness on Covid-19 which so far has 10 confirmed cases in Bulawayo.

“We’re doing it to keep fans entertained as well as to spread awareness about the virus. We want to give people a hilarious take on current circumstances so they can have a laugh about these depressing lockdown times.

“This will also be an opportunity for us to reach out to a bigger global audience as anyone anywhere can watch the live stream from anywhere,” said Van Moyo.

He said the show will be an appetiser for the seven-year celebrations.

“People will get a glimpse of our celebrations that we hope to celebrate in front of a live audience after the Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted,” said Van Moyo.