Comedians, visual artists cry foul…BAF exclusion

A wave of artistic revival swept through the City of Kings and Queens this June as the annual Bulawayo Arts Festival (BAF) returned from its pandemic hiatus. Held from June 1 to 5, the festival injected a much-needed dose of energy into the city’s Cultural and Creative Industries (CCIs).

However, the celebratory atmosphere wasn’t universally shared. Accusations of bias and favouritism marred the event, with some artists feeling excluded.

Following an outcry from comedians and visual artists in particular, Saturday Chronicle delved into the BAF’s line-up, revealing a noticeable absence of several artistic disciplines. Comedy, visual arts, and even theatre were missing, raising questions about the selection criteria for both art forms and participating creatives.

Popular comedian Ntando van Moyo wasted no time in voicing his criticism of the BAF organisers.“I think this is a deliberate ploy to disenfranchise comedy, but I don’t know why this is being done by arts bodies. First it was the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) and now, it’s BAF. Maybe it’s because, in the previous BAF editions, comedians spoke strongly about payments and they are trying to bully, but well . . . it’s their festival and they do what they see fit.

“I think as comedians, we’ve never relied on promoters, which is why we’ve always promoted our art independently. So, we cannot be cry-babies over the Festival we were excluded from. “When people feel like they don’t need us in their space, we respect that and we will continue giving comedy lovers the content in our own spaces,” ranted the Umahlekisa Entertainment director.

Ankela Zex Mdawini, another comedian, pointed a finger at those who constantly complain without staying informed about their industry.

Fisani Nkomo, a visual artist specialising in abstract and mixed media, offered a contrasting viewpoint on behalf of his fellow artists.

“Akusibuzele kuma-organisers why kungela visual arts? It’s a genre that is side-lined. If ever it’s to be engaged, it’s considered last minute ukwenzela ukuthi kuthiwe sabatshela (they usually engage us last minute as an excuse),” quizzed Nkomo.

In response to these criticisms, Nesisa Mpofu, BCC Corporate Communications Manager, addressed the selection process for performers at Bulawayo’s premier festival.“The City of Bulawayo did not exclude visual artists and comedians in the Bulawayo Arts Festival. Our budget did not allow for us to have all forms of art included this year which saw some such as theatre and the above not being there.

“In the planning of activities, we had to take into consideration, the budgetary constraints and it is hoped that in the future, should the budget allow, we will be able to showcase all art forms which are in Bulawayo and celebrate them,” shared Mpofu.

“We are not aware of these invitations for the Bulawayo Arts Festival. However, the Office of the Culture, Arts and Heritage Office will be creating a database of all artists in various art from the City of Bulawayo as part of the engagement process and to also give City support to them.”

The US$30 000 budget, alluded to by Mpofu, was approved on the eve of Bulawayo Day. The contribution covered venue costs and cross-charges across departments, supporting the festival.