Comedy Gold: Sipho Mercent Nyathi secures another brand ambassador role

Mthabisi Tshuma – [email protected]

SOCIAL media comedy sensation Sipho Mercent Nyathi continues to rise as his brand becomes a household name in both the corporate world and the creative sector.

The superstar, who has been setting trends for some time, has now secured the role of brand ambassador for Blessed Fashions and Auto Deals, a company owned by youthful businessman Misheck Mukodi. This marks Nyathi’s second ambassador role, following his previous association with KoSamuriwo Pub ‘n’ Grill. Blessed Fashions and Auto Deals specialises in the sale of classy apparel and car sales.

Nyathi attributed his success to hard work and dedication.

“It’s incredibly encouraging and a reminder of the importance of working hard, and even harder. As a storyteller, this is a major breakthrough for me. Such recognition not only means a lot to me but also serves as inspiration and motivation for other content creators,” said Nyathi.

“I intend to make a significant impact in this new role by being creative and producing more content that is both educational and entrepreneurial. The world should watch out for more collaborations as I share our culture with the global village, blending it with comical drama to tell the story of Zimbabwe—a story I feel has not been fully shared with the world.” – @mthabisi_mthire