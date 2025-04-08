Comedy needs fresh ideas rooted in legacy – Doc Vikela

Trust Khosa, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

Stand-up comedian, radio personality and content creator, Doc Vikela, has stressed the importance of collaboration among creatives in the comedy sector to drive the industry forward.

Born Victor Mpofu, the versatile entertainer who has been in the game for nearly two decades, believes that the new generation of comedians can still learn valuable lessons from their predecessors.

In an interview with Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub, Doc Vikela noted that collaborations have made comedy in neighbouring countries more refreshing and engaging.

“I have been involved in comedy for almost two decades, grooming a number of comics, but I have observed that the new school has much to learn. What we need from them is an exchange of ideas with the seasoned ones to ensure we provide fans with a variety of content. People now want fresh jokes, but we cannot overlook the old guard that paved the way for them,” he said.

Through his Simukua Academy, Doc Vikela has produced several comedians, including King Kandoro, Mike Chipere, Munya Guramatunhu, and Boss Kedha, among others.