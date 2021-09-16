Comesa bloc records 8 percent jump in Covid-19 cases

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) has recorded an eight percent year-on-year increase in Covid-19 cases to 2,753 million in September this year compared to 324 967 in September 2020.

In an update on the region’s Covid-19 pandemic statistics, Comesa said the recovery rate increased to 86,91 percent this month from 67,82 percent in September 2020.

“At this time last year, (September 15, 2020), Comesa region had 324 967 Covid-19 cases reported.

“One year on, the cases have gone up to 2,753 million by September 14, 2021, an increase of eight percent,” said the trading bloc.

It said seven countries have contributed the bulk of the cases. These are Tunisia (685,799), Libya (325 221), Ethiopia (323 715), Egypt (293 448), Kenya (243 929), Zambia (207 960) and Zimbabwe (126 399).

“On a positive note, the region recorded an improvement in recoveries as compared to the same period in 2020.

“Specifically, the rate of recoveries increased from 67,82 percent September 2020 to 86,91 percent in September 2021,” said Comesa.

