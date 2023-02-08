Comesa launches digital Yellow Card mobile app

Business Reporter

THE Comesa regional third-party motor vehicle insurance (Yellow Card) scheme has launched a digital yellow card mobile application designed to provide access to real-time information to Yellow Card motorists, law enforcement agencies, and other stakeholders.

The application, which is accessible online, allows law enforcement agencies to verify the validity of digital Yellow Cards and motorists to report accidents when traveling in foreign countries, as well as get notifications on the status of their insurance coverage, and call for support during traffic emergencies.

“This is in line with the Yellow Card Scheme Strategic Plan 2020 – 2024 goal to transform service delivery and enhance customer satisfaction,” said Comesa in a press release today.

The Yellow Card Scheme was established to facilitate smooth movement of motor vehicles, persons, and goods in the region through the establishment of a common system for the settlement of claims arising from inter-state motorists.

The scheme is operational in 13 countries; namely: Burundi, Djibouti, DR Congo, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Malawi, Rwanda, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Yellow Card is also issued in Mozambique, South Africa, and would soon be issued in Botswana and South Sudan under the Business to Business (B2B) arrangement to facilitate the smooth movement of vehicles from other regions to the Comesa region.

Comesa said Yellow Card operations have been digitalized, since November 2018, a move which has led to an unprecedented annual average growth rate of 15 percent.