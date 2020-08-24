Comesa SG Kapwepwe among 100 top influencial African women

Business Reporter

COMMON Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) secretary general Ms Chileshe Kapwepwe has been named among 100 Most Influential African Women on the continent for the year 2020.

The award given by a leading African public relations and rating firm, Avance Media, is a recognition for women who are leading various initiatives across the continent and seeks to present them as role models for the younger generation.

Avance Media managing director Mr Prince Akpah said the top women leaders were selected because of their incredible achievements.

Criteria for selection included excellence in leadership and performance, personal accomplishment, commitments to sharing knowledge, breaking the status quo and being an accomplished African woman.

Ms Kapwepwe, a Zambian accountant and corporate executive, is the first female to be appointed as Comesa secretary general in its 26 years of existence.

She assumed the top most position at Comesa in July 2018 taking over from Zimbabwe’s national Mr Sindiso Ngwenya. Ms Kapwepwe was elected at the 20th Heads of State Comesa summit in Lusaka, Zambia’s capital city. Comesa is a 21-member State trading bloc including Zimbabwe.