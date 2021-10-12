Comesa stirs up efforts to revitalise Customs Union agenda

Comesa stirs up efforts to revitalise Customs Union agenda

The Chronicle

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) has made a clarion call to restart the Customs Union agenda within the trading bloc with a view to promote regional integration.

The Comesa economic integration timetable envisaged the attainment of the Customs Union by 2004, but this has since faced headwinds that has stalled the programme.

In a statement, Comesa said against this background, its secretariate called for interventions to address the implementation of the regional  Customs Union agenda by including it in the Customs and Trade and Facilitation Work Programme for 2021-2023.

“There is fresh attempt to revitalise the Comesa Customs Union agenda, which will result in the full realisation of a common market,” it said. – @okazunga

 

 

