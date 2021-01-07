COMESA/EU sign EUR7,6 million Financing Agreement for Institutional Capacity Building Programme

Oliver Kazunga, Acting Business Editor

THE Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) and the European Union have signed a EUR 7,6 million financing agreement for institutional capacity building programme in Africa.

Comesa is a 21-member States trading bloc comprises countries such as Zimbabwe, Zambia, Lesotho, Swaziland, Namibia, Rwanda, Djibouti, Rwanda and Kenya.

The pact was co-signed recently by the Comesa secretary-general Mrs Chileshe Kapwepwe and the European Union (EU) Ambassador to Zambia who is also the special representative to Comesa, Mr Jacek Jankowski.

“The objective of the programme is to deepen regional integration in the Comesa region, and to enhance effectiveness and efficiency of the Comesa secretariat in the implementation of regional cooperation projects and engagement with its Member States,” said the regional trading bloc.

It is hoped that the capacity building programme will support Comesa in the domestication and implementation of regional commitments at Member States level.

“It will further facilitate multi-stakeholder dialogue on regional economic integration, in the Tripartite framework of Comesa, the East African Community (EAC) and Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc).”

In addition, the Comesa Institutional Capacity Building Programme will increase the coordination, management (operational and financial), implementation and procurement capacity of the secretariat and enhance the production and dissemination of harmonised and gender responsive regional statistics.

The programme will also address organisational challenges and constraints, aiming at more effectiveness and efficiency of the Comesa secretariat’s operations.

The Comesa Institutional Capacity Building Programme has four key result areas which include improved monitoring and evaluation capacities for implementation of regional commitments at regional and national level, including gender mainstreaming, and improved Comesa financial, audit and internal control systems and processes in line with international standards.

The Comesa Institutional Capacity Building Programme is financed through the 11th European Development Fund (EDF).

It is in line with the EU and Comesa policies to enhance the capacity of both, the Comesa secretariat as well as member States, including the private sector, to deepen regional integration. The programme will be implemented over a duration of five years. [email protected]