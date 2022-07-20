Comfort, courage and exhortation in Prophecy

1 Corinthians 14: 1-3

Follow the way of love and eagerly desire spiritual gifts, especially the gift of prophecy.

2 For anyone who speaks in a tongue does not speak to men but to God.

Indeed, no one understands him; he utters mysteries with his spirit.

3 But everyone who prophesies speaks to men for their strengthening, encouragement and comfort. NIV

Prophecy is there to comfort, encourage and exhort the people of God.

Most people suffer depression, stress and discouraging situations in life that can cause them to backslide.

Suicide is a product created by stress, depression and discouragement but there is a weapon of God in this new era and dispensation of grace called prophecy.

It is a weapon which the New Testament church must strongly desire to have because it is designed to deal with the root causes of most problems which affect people’s lives.

1 Corinthians 14:2 says; desire to speak in tongues but especially that you may prophesy.

1 Corinthians 14:2

“For anyone who speaks in a tongue does not speak to men but to God. Indeed, no one understands him; he utters mysteries with his spirit.” NIV

Prophecy is God’s gift to believers in the house of God.

1 Corinthians14: 4

He who speaks in a tongue edifies himself, but he who prophesies edifies the church. NIV

The word “edify” means: To instruct, improve morally or intellectually.

In Greek it means to build massive structures in the spirit against the enemy. It is a tool for encouragement.

However, a Prophet or a person with a prophetic gift must have self-control and speak when God has given him a message.

He must not just speak to please people or to meet the demands of people for a prophetic word.

A Prophet’s spirit must be under his control and not be like stray bullets that just hit anywhere and everywhere at any time.

1 Corinthians 14: 32



The spirits of prophets are subject to the control of prophets. NIV

Prophecy is for those who believe. Prophecy is not necessarily designed for unbelievers but for believers.

1 Corinthians 14:22

Therefore tongues are for a sign, not to those who believe but to unbelievers; but prophesying is not for unbelievers but for those who believe. NKJV

God Bless…

