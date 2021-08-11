COMMENT: ‘A good name is more desirable than great riches’

President Mnangagwa hands over the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe in Gold award to First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa during the honours and awards conferment in Harare yesterday. (Picture by John Manzongo)

ON Heroes Day, President Mnangagwa conferred medals on outstanding Zimbabweans for their eminent contributions towards the liberation and development of the country.

This was a milestone development in honouring both the living and departed heroes who selflessly dedicated their time, skill, talent, intellect and even lives to make their country a better place for all.

One of those conferred with the Grand Officer of the Zimbabwe Order of Merit (GZM) medal is Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (ZPRA) Commander Rodgers Alfred Nikita Mangena, a man who was brutally, and equally cowardly, killed by a landmine while leading the war for independence.

As a nation, we have not honoured Mangena and other commanders in his class enough.

President Mnangagwa is alive to this fact and this is why the cantonment which houses the Zimbabwe National Defence University and other institutions was in 2018 renamed the Rodgers Alfred Nikita Mangena Barracks.

“A good name is more desirable than great riches,” the President said after renaming the barracks.

Good names were indeed honoured on Heroes Day.

Cde Jane Lungile Ngwenya, who died a few days before the memorable event and has befittingly been declared a National Hero, is one of those daughters of the soil who never made riches but leaves behind a legacy of a good name.

She was honoured with the Grand Officer of the Zimbabwe Order of Merit. And so was commander of the joint ZPRA/ Umkhonto We Sizwe 1968 Sipolilo Operation Cde Moffat Hadebe, the late veteran nationalist and national hero Cde Abraham Nkiwane, veteran nationalist and pioneer guerilla who escaped the Rhodesian hangman’s noose Cde John Maluzo Ndlovu and former Zapu intelligence operative, Cde Gibson Mayisa.

The pioneers of resistance to colonialism who received the Order of the Great Zimbabwe Diamond include Induna yamaButho Mtshana Khumalo, Inkosikazi Lozikeyi Dlodlo and Induna yamaButho Mgandane Dlodlo.

These names must never be forgotten. The history of the liberation struggle is incomplete without these good names.

Queen Lozikeyi, in particular, will be remembered as a woman of stealth who as the de facto regent of the Ndebele kingdom soon after King Lobengula’s disappearance was a central figure in the Anglo-Matabele war of 1896. This war is also known as Imfazo or Impi Yehlok’elibomvu (The war of the Red Axe).

On the academic side, many have earned good names but not like National University of Science and Technology founding Vice-Chancellor, the late Professor Phineas Makhurane and Prof Ngwabi Mulunge Bhebhe, the first Midlands State University Vice Chancellor, who got the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe Silver.

Prof Makhurane was one of the first Africans to major in Physics and Mathematics at the University College of Rhodesia and Nyasaland. He was also the first black Zimbabwean to acquire a PhD in the sciences. He later went on to hold numerous high-level positions in the Education sector in southern Africa such as Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Botswana and Pro Vice Chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe.

Prof Bhebhe is a respected historian who has published extensively and taught at different universities around the globe.

Another historian who has finally been honoured is Mr Pathisa Nyathi, who has written more about the history of the Ndebele than any other researcher or scholar.

He received the Commendation Award together with veteran educationist Mr Patrick Ndlovu and founding headmaster of George Silundika High School, the late Mathew Mutobi who died four days ago.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Cain Mathema and Deputy President of the National Chiefs Council Chief Mtshane received Commendation Awards for their contributions towards socio-economic development in pre and post-independence Zimbabwe. They are among 80 individuals in the province who will receive honorary awards for their heroic contributions towards liberating the country.

Chief Masuku from Gwanda and Bulilima Rural District Council Chief Executive Officer, Mr John Brown Ncube received Commendation Awards for outstanding work in development projects within their areas.

We say hats off to all the heroes and heroines that were honoured and also commend President Mnangagwa and his Government for the noble initiative.

Sir Winston Churchill, two-time prime minister of the United Kingdom wisely said: “A nation that forgets its past has no future.”