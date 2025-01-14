COMMENT: A major milestone for decentralised justice

IN a landmark event, the Chief Justice of Zimbabwe, Luke Malaba, yesterday marked the official opening of the 2025 legal year with a speech underscoring the significance of decentralising justice.

For the first time, the main proceedings were held outside Harare, in Bulawayo, reflecting the Judicial Service Commission’s commitment to making justice more accessible to all citizens, in line with the Constitution and the Government’s National Development Strategy 1.

The Chief Justice highlighted the importance of this occasion as a moment to reflect on the past year’s achievements and challenges and to set a course for the future.

He praised the collective efforts of all stakeholders in the justice system, whose dedication to upholding the rule of law, protecting individual rights and ensuring fair and timely justice is crucial in meeting the evolving demands of society.

This event also served as a reminder of the judiciary’s accountability to the public. The Chief Justice emphasised that the judiciary derives its mandate from the people and must therefore report on its performance and outline measures to address any challenges in justice delivery.

We applaud the decision to move the main proceedings to Bulawayo, decentralising justice has been a major goal in the Second Republic.

Decentralisation has significantly improved access to justice in several ways, chief among them is proximity to legal services. By holding judicial proceedings and services in various regions, people no longer need to travel long distances to the capital for legal matters. This makes it easier for individuals to attend court sessions and access legal assistance.

Decentralising courts helps distribute cases more evenly across the country, reducing the backlog in major cities. This leads to quicker resolution of cases and more efficient justice delivery.

Bringing justice closer to the people fosters greater transparency and accountability. When citizens see the judiciary actively working in their communities, it builds trust and confidence in the legal system.

Localising judicial services can reduce the costs associated with travel and accommodation for litigants, witnesses and legal professionals. This makes the legal process more affordable and accessible.

In a diverse country like Zimbabwe, decentralised courts can better understand and respect local customs and languages, ensuring that justice is administered in a culturally sensitive manner.

The opening of the legal year is not just a ceremonial event but a platform for the judiciary to explain how it has administered the courts and performed over the past year.

The decision to host the event in Bulawayo is a significant step towards decentralising public services and ensuring that justice is not confined to the capital but is accessible to all Zimbabweans.

This move is a testament to the judiciary’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and service to the people.