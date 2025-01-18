COMMENT: A new era for Zimbabwe’s political landscape laudable

During the past few days the country has witnessed a new culture of opposition politics that respects and advances the country’s interests as opposed to being stooges of the West. This is as it should be because members of opposition political parties are Zimbabweans first and foremost hence should work for Zimbabwe’s development and prosperity.

Zimbabweans should have a shared vision when it comes to national interests regardless of one’s political affiliation. The engagement between the ruling party Zanu-PF and opposition political parties is very commendable as it is meant to promote the country’s development.

The ruling party and opposition Members of Parliament should be guided by what is in the best interest of Zimbabweans because they were elected into office to serve all citizens.

We totally agree with the interim secretary-general of the Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC), Senator Sengezo Tshabangu that engaging the ruling party Zanu-PF does not only enhance democracy but also promotes national development. Sen Tshabangu who is also the leader of the opposition in Parliament, dismissed claims that engaging the ruling party was tantamount to betrayal.

“It is certainly strange reasoning to suggest that an opposition party which engages the ruling party is selling out,” said Mr Tshabangu.

In the past the opposition political parties were criticised for their penchant for confrontation and violence which caused destruction. The situation has completely changed now, much to the chagrin of the country’s detractors.

President Mnangaggwa has said the opposition legislators must give their ruling party counterparts a hard time in Parliament to build and develop Zimbabwe.

He said the ruling party MPs must be made to account so that they deliver for the general citizenry. The developments witnessed during the past few days confirm that the opposition political parties now realise that they have an obligation to contribute to the social and economic development of the country and this is very encouraging.

Zimbabwe is endowed with abundant natural resources that can make a difference and what is required is for citizens to unite and exploit these resources regardless of their political persuasions.

It is therefore incumbent upon each and every Zimbabwean to act responsibly and refuse to be used by the country’s detractors to disturb peace, a prerequisite for economic development.