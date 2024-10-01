COMMENT: African countries can collaborate to achieve better integration

IT’S heartening to hear that the 14 Zimbabwean children from Tsholotsho, who were detained in Botswana for 48 days after being intercepted on their way to South Africa without proper travel documents, have been safely reunited with their families after such a challenging ordeal. The parents’ regret and their emphasis on the importance of proper travel documentation highlight a crucial lesson for all.

For parents, the lesson is that, ensuring that all necessary paperwork is in order can prevent such distressing situations in the future. It’s a relief that the children are back home and hopefully, they can now catch up on the school time they missed and move forward from this experience.

For African governments, the lesson is that enhanced African integration, including the removal of visa requirements, can significantly reduce travel-related issues in several ways.

For starters, removing visa requirements facilitates easier and more efficient movement across borders. This reduces the likelihood of travellers, including children, being detained due to improper documentation.

Easier travel can boost economic activities by allowing people to seek better job opportunities and engage in cross-border trade without bureaucratic hurdles. This can improve the overall economic stability of families, reducing the need for risky, undocumented travel.

Enhanced integration fosters a sense of unity and understanding among African nations. This can lead to better co-operation and support systems for travellers, ensuring they have the necessary information and resources for safe travel.

A more integrated Africa can lead to better co-ordination among countries in terms of security and safety measures. This can help in quickly addressing any issues that arise during travel and ensuring the well-being of travellers. With fewer visa requirements, the processes at border controls can be streamlined, reducing wait times and the potential for misunderstandings or errors in documentation.

We encourage African governments to enhance access to documentation to ensure all travellers, especially minors, have the necessary travel documents, including passports and visas. Parents should also carry documents proving their relationship with the child.

When children travel without one or both parents, a Child Travel Consent form signed by the non-travelling parent(s) is essential. This helps in verifying the child’s travel legitimacy.

Parents can also be made to provide a detailed travel itinerary, including flight details, accommodation addresses and contact information of the guardian at the destination. This can help authorities verify travel plans.

Authorities must also educate parents and guardians about the importance of proper documentation and the legal requirements for international travel. Awareness campaigns can be beneficial in communities where such incidents are more common.

We urge parents to consult with the embassy or consulate of the destination country to confirm entry requirements and ensure all documents are in order. Most of this information is available for free online.

On emergency preparedness, we urge relevant ministries and non-governmental organisations to come together to teach children safety measures, such as how to seek help in an emergency and the importance of staying in public areas.

Overall, these measures can create a safer, more efficient travel environment, reducing the risks associated with undocumented or improperly documented travel. We, however, insist that the true solution lies in African integration to promote seamless travel, unity, co-ordination and economic co-operation.