COMMENT: African solutions to African problems

The principle of African solutions to African problems traces its roots back to the anti-imperialist spirit that united the continent in 1963 through the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), which later became the African Union (AU).

The desire for regional autonomy and the need for region-led solutions have been central to the AU’s mandate. This principle emphasises that Africans themselves are best positioned to identify challenges and create positive change within their communities.

The phrase “African solutions to African problems” was coined by the Ghanaian economist,George Ayittey, during the crisis in Somalia in the early 1990s. Ayittey argued that outside attempts to resolve African problems often fell short. Instead, he advocated homegrown solutions that take into account local context, culture and community dynamics.

President Mnangagwa’s call for African countries to scale up investments in climate proofing, technology absorption, and adaptation towards building greater resilience of communities and nations against climate change, is true to the “African solutions to African problems” philosophy.

President Mnangagwa was officially opening the 56th Session of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (Uneca) Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development in Victoria Falls on Monday, when he made the call.

He said building climate-resilient infrastructure is critical in driving green industrialisation that is inclusive, sustainable, and eradicates poverty while creating more jobs.

This call by the President comes against the backdrop of the region facing one of the worst droughts in recent history as a result of El Nino weather patterns.

“We must look from within and among ourselves for solutions. We cannot afford to bury our heads in the sand. I, therefore, challenge you to pursue robust and innovative measures to unlock maximum benefits from our natural resources, which essentially starts with the sharing of ideas through deeper collaborations,” President Mnangagwa said.

The El Nino-induced drought will most certainly be a major test for the region. We cannot continue to look to the West for solutions, for handouts. We cannot continue to run to our erstwhile colonisers for help.

Dependency syndrome like smallpox in humans and rinderpest in ruminants, is an infectious disease that must be fully eradicated.

As Africa continues to grapple with multifaceted challenges, the principle of African solutions to African problems remains relevant. By empowering communities, fostering regional autonomy, and embracing context-specific approaches, we can collectively shape a brighter future for the continent —one that draws on its own wisdom, resilience, and creativity.