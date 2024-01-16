COMMENT: Agriculture sector remains the backbone of the nation

ZIMBABWE’S successful land reform programme vindicates the Zanu-PF-led Government for taking the bold step of reconciling the land with the masses, a move that earned it punitive illegal sanctions from Western countries who favoured a situation where a few white farmers held on to vast tracts of land at the expense of landless blacks.

Zimbabwe’s agriculture sector has been blooming over the last few years with the Second Republic transforming it from a US$2 billion industry to over US$8 billion in less than five years.

The country is now targeting a US$13,75 billion agriculture sector economy by 2025 after it surpassed the initial US$8,2 billion target as food security remains the foundation for sustainable economic growth with rising exports now moving into the centre of the growing farming boom.

Under the Second Republic last year, the country produced its largest ever tobacco crop, with 85 percent of it coming from smallholder farmers of whom 60 percent are beneficiaries of the highly viable land reform. These farmers are now producing more tobacco than the land they farm used to produce before redistribution.

Zimbabwe’s record wheat haul now stands at a staggering 465 000 tonnes ensuring for the first time that all flour and bread uses local grain and thus has an assured supply.

The harvest from the past winter wheat crop is 100 000 tonnes more than the national demand, which presently stands at 360 000 tonnes.

Zimbabwe’s agricultural resurgence extends beyond traditional crops to include the flourishing horticulture sector, marked by the export of vegetables, fruits and flowers.

Zimbabwe is now earning $120 million annually from exports of horticultural products including citrus, flowers, tea, avocados, blueberries and macadamia nuts, according to the Horticultural Development Council.

It is against this background that President Mnangagwa, posting on his X handle, said the agriculture sector remains the backbone of the nation.

“Agriculture is our foundation, it fuels our nation’s growth. Let us continue to cultivate innovation, productivity and prosperity for our future #Vision 2030,” said the President.

The success of the country’s agriculture sector has inspired interest from a lot of Zimbabweans who now want to own pieces of land for agricultural practice.

We urge these people to go to the relevant offices charged with the distribution of land and not fall prey to criminal elements behind the illegal settlement of people on land.

The President has emphasised that only Zimbabweans can build their country and those who want to do so via agriculture should make sure that they follow the right channels.