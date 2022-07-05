COMMENT: All and sundry should emulate AFZ in enforcing gender equality

THE Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) should be commended for taking measures towards achieving gender parity within its rank and file in line with the Second Republic’s women empowerment thrust.

Speaking during a passout parade for Basic Officers Course (BOC) number 1/2021 and Potential Officers Course (POC) number 1/2021 at Josiah Tungamirai Air Force Base in Gweru last Friday, AFZ Commander Air Marshal Elson Moyo said they are committed to empowering women in line with the country’s efforts to uphold gender equity and equality within the workplace.

He said AFZ strives by all means to ensure that it leads in promoting and implementing gender equality across all departments.

“Among the 52 graduands are 17 females which constitutes 33 percent and the rest are males.

The increase in the number of females on the course depicts the AFZ’s continuous effort to empower women in line with the country’s efforts to uphold gender equity and equality within the workplace,” said Air Marshall Moyo.

Addressing party delegates at the 7th National Conference of the Zanu PF’s Women’s League late last month, President Mnangagwa urged society to pause and reflect about the important role women played in the independence of Zimbabwe and their contributions in shaping the nation’s contemporary society.

Already the Second Republic has facilitated the creation of a 30 percent quota for women in local authorities while in Parliament, the quota system that was coming to an end at the holding of next year’s elections, has been extended by an additional two terms.

This is among a number of initiatives that the Second Republic has implemented in the upliftment of women in the country.

He said it is important to appreciate, more than anyone, the role women have played politically, socio-culturally and economically to the growth of Zimbabwe’s economy through industrialisation, digitisation and modernisation of economic value chains for food sufficiency.

Women, President Mnangagwa said, must be included in all economic spheres and participate in all technological developments that are being offered by the use of modern Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) so that they enhance their creative capacity.

“In view of the high technological era and the associated digital economy which is fast unfolding, you as the Women’s League must lobby for the access to the Internet and ICTs in general, by women, especially those in rural areas.

“Women must not be left behind in the ongoing digital revolution.

The women of Zimbabwe must be the key architects and builders of their own destiny and indeed builders of our beautiful country; brick by brick and stone upon stone,” said the President.

Beyond women empowerment, the Second Republic has pushed for inclusivity in line with President Mnangagwa’s philosophy that no one and no place will be left behind in the country’s developmental trajectory.

This has seen a push for equal participation of all Zimbabweans in national development, including previously marginalised communities, under Government’s broad-based empowerment programmes.

Government recently facilitated the recruitment of members of the San community into the country’s security services following a Cabinet resolution that the country’s security services should set up a quota system for the San community as part of their integration into the broader society.

Last week, a total of 20 youths, comprising eleven males and nine females from the San community in Tsholotsho District, Matabeleland North Province, wrote their own piece of history when they became the first group to graduate as the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) officers during the 150th recruit correctional officers’ pass-out parade at Ntabazinduna Prison Training School.

President Mnangagwa, who was the guest of honour at the event, said the recruitment of members of the San community into ZPCS dovetails with the Second Republic’s thrust of creating opportunities for everyone through equal participation in Government empowerment and development programmes.

“In the spirit of leaving no one and no place behind, it is impressive that some of the graduates of this pass-out parade were drawn from the San community,” he said.

“This dovetails with my administration’s thrust to ensure equal participation by all citizens in the Government’s various broad-based empowerment and development programmes,” he said.

The President said the inclusion of a significant number of women in the ZPCS recruitment, training and staff development programmes demonstrates Government’s commitment to recognise and promote gender equality in line with the National Gender Policy, the African Union (AU) Agenda 2063 and UN Sustainable Development Goals.