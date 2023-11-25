COMMENT: All citizens must work towards eradicating violence against women and girls

AS Zimbabwe joins the rest of the world in observing 16 days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, we call upon every citizen to play their part in working towards eradicating violence against women and girls.

It has also been revealed that a significant number of men are suffering silently from domestic violence in fear of being stigmatised.

Communities must not hesitate to report perpetrators of gender-based violence to the police. They must also desist from being judgemental of victims but assist them in getting help.

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence is a global campaign that runs from November 25 to December 10 every year.

The campaign aims to raise awareness on GBV as well as take action to end the violence.

This year’s campaign is running under the theme: “UNITE! Invest to prevent violence against women and girls.”

According to UN Women, some 736 million women, almost one in three, have been subjected to physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence, non-partner sexual violence, or both, at least once in their lives.

The organisation said more than four in five women and girls (86 percent) are living in countries without robust legal protection, or in countries for which data are not readily available.

“No country is within reach of eradicating intimate partner violence. Despite the scale of the problem and these worrying trends, financial commitments to violence prevention remain limited. Investing in preventing violence against women and girls is crucial to achieving gender equality by 2030, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.

“We urge everyone to call on leaders worldwide to increase investments in preventing violence from happening in the first place. Every effort invested in preventing violence against women is a step towards a safer, more equal, and prosperous world.”

Locally, police say Cowdray Park in Bulawayo has the highest number of Gender-Based Violence cases reported in the city this year.

Bulawayo deputy provincial spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele on Thursday said it was worrying that police in the suburb were receiving three to five GBV cases daily.

“The main drivers of gender-based violence in this suburb are drug and substance abuse, disputes over WhatsApp messages, use of money and dispute over children’s mischief,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

She urged residents to desist from engaging in violence and said those who witness violence should not hesitate to report to the police even if the victims are not related to them.

“It is everyone’s duty to report domestic violence cases even if those involved are not related to you,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

She said because of the campaigns against GBV, police have discovered that men are also victims of GBV but are reluctant to report for fear of being laughed at.