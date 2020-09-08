COMMENT: All efforts should be directed at protecting pupils and teachers

THE reopening of schools is once again in the spotlight after Government set new dates for the reopening of examination classes. The reopening of schools which was supposed to be done in phases starting on 28 July, had to be deferred due to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Government has now set Monday (September 14) and September 28 as the new dates for reopening of the examination classes. Those pupils sitting for Cambridge examinations are resuming classes on Monday while Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) candidates will reopen on September 28.

The examination classes that are reopening are Grade Seven, Form Four and Six. Government in a bid to ensure pupils and teachers are not exposed to Covid-19, has come up with Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) that schools have to strictly adhere to.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has urged school authorities to ensure that pupils and teachers comply with the ‘‘new normal” spelt out in the operating procedures. Under the new normal, hugging and handshakes are prohibited and pupils will not share desks and educational materials such as textbooks.

A classroom will have a maximum of 35 pupils to enable pupils to maintain social distancing. Break and lunch times will be staggered to avoid overcrowding and all sporting activities are banned.

The comprehensive operating procedures which the Education Ministry came up with to guide school authorities, will drastically reduce the pupils and teachers’ exposure to the pandemic provided the procedures are strictly adhered to.

It is therefore, the responsibility of school authorities to ensure pupils and teachers strictly follow the guidelines.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education permanent secretary Mrs Tumisang Thabela says she is inundated daily with WhatsApp messages from individuals against the reopening of schools.

We want to believe most of these are concerned parents and guardians who fear the reopening of schools could expose their children to the virus. These, in our view, are genuine concerns given the behaviour of children when they meet.

What the concerned parents and guardians should however, do, is not just criticise the reopening of schools but should instead constructively engage Government. The parents should assist the ministry to perfect the SOP if they notice any shortcomings and should also be preparing their children to change behaviour to enable them to abide by the regulations of the new normal.

Government and school authorities have very little time left to ensure schools have all the required resources to enable them to implement the SOP. We have already said the parents and guardians’ fears are genuine and therefore, all efforts should be directed at protecting the pupils and teachers while at the same time enabling pupils to continue with their education.