COMMENT: All Nedbank burglary suspects must be accounted for without fail

THE police should leave no stone unturned in accounting for culprits behind the burglary at Nedbank Belmont Branch in Bulawayo last month where they got away with US$270 000 and R2 million.

Days after the burglary, the police arrested Lovemore Gambiza (45) and Elias Mudenda (46), who have since appeared in court for the alleged crime.

On Monday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that the law enforcement agents had arrested a third suspect, a detective, in connection with the case.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that Detective Constable Sinikiwe Ndlovu has been arrested on allegations of defeating and obstructing the course of justice.

“This is in connection with the unlawful entry into premises and theft case at Nedbank Zimbabwe in Bulawayo and the arrest of two suspects Lovemore Gambiza (45) and Elias Mudenda (46),” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“The police are still pursuing the other suspects who are on the run. Members of the public with information should contact the National Complaints desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp 0712 800 197.”

Following their arrest, Gambiza and Mudenda implicated seven accomplices who are still at large.

The suspects who are on the run are Agrippa Mloyi of Nkulumane suburb in Bulawayo, Dingilizwe Mloyi, Nqobile Mloyi, Sipho Tshuma, Bhekani Mlilo, and two others known only as SaMaMo and George.

Agrippa Mloyi and Bhekani Mlilo specialise in breaking safes and have been on the police wanted list since 2018 for a series of break-ins and theft. The two skipped bail in 2018.

Mlilo is known at CID Stores and CID Homicide Bulawayo and specialises in burglary and safe grinding and has a warrant of arrest under Bulawayo Magistrate Court CRB 1869ABC/15.

Mloyi is said to be another criminal mastermind who is also no stranger at both CID Stores and CID Homicide Bulawayo.

According to court records, on 5 April 2016, Mlilo and Mloyi were convicted by the Bulawayo Magistrate court for breaking into premises and grinding safes.

They appealed against both conviction and sentence.

On 18 June 2018, while they were on bail pending appeal, the High Court dismissed their appeal but they never showed up to serve their sentence.

We, therefore, appeal to members of the public with information that may lead to the arrest of the outstanding suspects to contact their nearest police station.

They can also use the contact details provided by Asst Comm Nyathi to alert the police to the location of the suspected criminals. We reiterate that it is through collaborative efforts between the public and the police that crime can be eradicated.