COMMENT: An attack on one is an attack on all

Professor of International Relations, Barry Buzan argued that since security is a relational phenomenon, the national security of any given state is embedded within an international pattern of security interdependency.

He then defined the “regional security complex” as “a set of units whose major processes of securitisation, desecuritisation are so interlinked that their security problems cannot reasonably be analysed or resolved apart from each other”.

Wednesday’s resolution by Sadc member states to deploy a force to help Mozambique contain insurgency in its northern provinces where terrorists have left a trail of destruction, makes a good example for security interdependency.

The Extraordinary Summit that was held in Maputo, Mozambique, was borne out of the realisation that the insurgency is not only a threat to the national security of Mozambique, but all 16 member states of Sadc.

President Mnangagwa was part of the Heads of State and Government who resolved to deploy troops in Mozambique at the request of Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi.

The summit was also attended by Botswana President Mokgweetsi Keabetswe Masisi, DRC President Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, Lesotho Prime Minister Dr Moeketsi Majoro, Malawi President Dr Lazarus Chakwera, Mozambican President Nyusi, South African

President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa and the United Republic of Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Said Sadc executive secretary Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax at the end of the day-long summit: “Summit endorsed the recommendations of the Report of the Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation and approved the Mandate for the Sadc Standby Force Mission to the Republic of Mozambique, to be deployed in support of Mozambique to combat terrorism and acts of violent extremism in Cabo Delgado.”

In about four years, over 3 000 people are estimated to have been killed by the insurgents with 800 000 displaced from their homes in the gas-rich Cabo Delgado province.

Continued attacks in the area could result in a humanitarian crisis that can easily spill over to neighbouring countries, trade can come to a standstill, while lack of stability in the region can chase away investors.

For countries like Zimbabwe, the fuel pipeline from Beira to Feruka and Msasa as well as trade in electricity which is under threat, can bring the economy to its knees.

Once the insurgents get control of Mozambique, what stops them from trying to spread their extremist beliefs into the rest of Sadc.

It is against this background that we applaud Heads of State and Government for deploying the Sadc Standby Force Mission.

The situation in Mozambique is beyond talks, while the threat to the region grows by the day.

The deployment will also serve to deter any other would-be aggressors or extremists of any kind, that harbour intentions of destabilising the Sadc region.

Because security is a relational phenomenon, an attack on one is an attack on all.

The independence that was fought for in the Sadc region binds us all by blood – we can’t be separated.

Sadc is a peaceful region, but even peace needs to be protected by the gun.

As we have said before, the insurgency in Mozambique must be dealt with swiftly and severely.