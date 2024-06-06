COMMENT: ANC and MK must find each other

IT’S time for political leaders in South Africa particularly the African National Congress (ANC) and Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) to bury their differences and defend not only the legacy of the revolutionary party but also the aspirations of the people which fuelled the country’s war of liberation.

The painful journey they walked culminating in South Africa’s Independence in 1994 should remind them of the need to unite to give the people of South Africa the economic freedom they so need.

On the 30th anniversary of that Independence, it is not only painful for ANC but indeed for fellow liberation movements that the South African revolutionary party failed to garner the majority vote and now needs to form coalitions with other parties.

All is not lost, however, as the ANC can easily form a coalition with MK to garner the much-needed majority because, looked closely, there are no fundamental differences in the ideologies of the two parties. It seems the differences are anchored on personalities.

What is needed is for the leaders to realise that the legacy of ANC cannot be sacrificed on the altar of personality differences and factional fights.

Perhaps to illustrate the gravity of the matter, the Western media and the capitalist-sponsored media in South Africa are agitating for an ANC/DA alliance that has the potential to dilute everything the revolutionary party stands for.

The white monopoly capital, chief manipulators of the South African economy, are burning the midnight oil trying to create an impression of the economic success of an ANC/DA coalition.

The DA is opposed to the very ideal that sent the country’s forebears to war, the reconciliation of the land with the majority blacks.

As the parties negotiate for possible coalitions to form a government in the next two weeks, we call upon the leadership of the MK and ANC to defend the gains of the revolution.

ANC should keep the revolutionary fire burning and this is what its illustrious plethora of leaders fought for against the mean and callous apartheid machine.

The current leadership should be reminded of the sacrifices of icons such as ANC founding President, John Langalibalele Dube, Albert Luthuli, Pixley ka Isaka Seme, Alfred Xuma, Nelson Mandela, Oliver Tambo, Govan Mbeki, Walter Sisulu, Chris Hani, inaugural president of the militant Youth League in 1944, Anton Lembede and the maverick Winnie Mandela. All the mentioned above are part of an impressive and talented list of gallant sons and daughters who sacrificed life and limb for the liberation of South Africa.

Whatever divides the leadership of the ANC and MK is far smaller than the deep history they share which is the all-important foundation for processes to find each other.