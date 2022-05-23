COMMENT: Another re-engagement breakthrough

Zimbabwe has once again made a breakthrough in its engagement and re-engagement drive after it was invited to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Switzerland.

President Mnangagwa, who left the country last night with a high-powered delegation, will join hundreds of world leaders and heads of multi-national corporations in Davos, Switzerland.

The Head of State and Government is expected to take advantage of the summit which started yesterday and ends on Thursday, to hold high-level engagements with Swiss authorities and the country’s captains of industry.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava said President Mnangagwa will, during the summit, also engage potential investors. He said the summit also provides President Mnangagwa with an opportunity to network with other world leaders to emphasise that Zimbabwe is a friend to all and an enemy to none.

The WEF brings together about 2 000 world leaders, academics, the media and civil society leaders to engage and discuss key issues of global concern.

Zimbabwe is on an engagement and re-engagement crusade as it continues to strengthen its international relations, regionally and globally.

During the past two months or so Zimbabwe, Botswana, Kenya and Mozambique raised their bilateral relations to very high level of Bi-National Commission (BNC).

Zimbabwe is seeking engagement with countries with which it has previously had little or no engagement.

We hope the international community recognises the Second Republic’s position regarding international relations and will assist the country to enjoy its sovereignty.

We have said it before that given the ongoing political and economic reforms as well as the engagement and re-engagement efforts, there is no justification to continue maintaining the illegal sanctions against Zimbabwe.

Calls for the unconditional removal of sanctions have come from Sadc, the AU, China, Cuba and the Non-Aligned Movement but surprisingly those that imposed them seem not to be moved.

All those calling for the removal of the illegal sanctions are agreed that the sanctions are adversely affecting Zimbabwe’s efforts to grow its economy and improve the welfare of its people.

The US and its Western allies should be sensitive to the plight of the majority of Zimbabweans who are suffering as a result of the illegal sanctions.

It is our hope that after the Davos engagement, world leaders will have a better understanding of Zimbabwe and its new drive of engagement and re-engagement.