COMMENT: As rains pound, safe passage of school children must be prioritised

As Zimbabwe’s schools prepare to reopen for the 2025 first term, the safety of schoolchildren during this rainy season demands urgent attention.

The Bulawayo Fire Brigade has identified rivers and streams that pose significant risks, with past tragedies serving as stark reminders of the dangers of flooded waterways.

With the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) forecasting normal to above-normal rainfall between now and March, proactive measures are essential to prevent further loss of life.

Among the most hazardous waterways is the Phekiwe River, which separates the suburbs of Emganwini, Nketa, and Nkulumane 12. This river has historically challenged rescue efforts, particularly for children crossing it to attend schools in neighbouring areas.

The shortage of schools in rapidly growing suburbs like Rangemore exacerbates the issue, forcing children to traverse dangerous streams such as the Phekiwe, often during heavy rains.

Other perilous waterways include the Khami River near the Solusi turn-off, Ngwenya Ponds between Pumula South and Pelandaba West, and streams in Mthunzini and Pumula South suburbs.

The Mazayi River, despite being underestimated by many, has also claimed lives in the past. Last year, the Sakhile Stream between Nketa and Nkulumane 9 tragically took the life of a Grade Four pupil.

These waterways, alongside others in Entumbane, Mahatshula North, and Trenance, represent a growing concern as the rains intensify.

Parents, guardians, and the broader community must act decisively to ensure children’s safety.

Chief Fire Officer Mr Mhlangano Moyo has urged parents to pick up their children from school during heavy rains, while teachers are encouraged to release pupils early to avoid hazardous conditions.

The Bulawayo Civil Protection Unit (CPU), in partnership with civic organisations, is conducting awareness campaigns to educate residents on flood safety. These initiatives, supported by groups such as the World Food Programme, Africa Ahead, and Danish Church Aid, aim to empower communities with practical knowledge to mitigate flood risks.

Additionally, simple preventive measures like ensuring perimeter walls have weep holes for water drainage can help minimise flooding in residential areas. Residents are also advised to avoid crossing flooded streams or driving through submerged bridges, which pose significant dangers.

The tragic incidents of past rainy seasons must galvanise collective action. By remaining vigilant and implementing the guidance provided by authorities, we can safeguard the lives of schoolchildren and other vulnerable members of the community. The rainy season, while a blessing for agriculture, need not become a period of mourning for avoidable losses. Together, let us prioritise safety and ensure a secure passage for our children as they embark on their educational journeys.