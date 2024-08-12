COMMENT: As we celebrate Heroes Day, let’s remember all those who made this day possible

WE celebrate the 44th anniversary of Heroes Day today, bearing in mind, as usual, the role that luminaries of the independence struggle played for the country to be where it is today.

Most of them were in their teens and early 20s but they left the country for military training abroad and returned home armed to take on the colonial regime militarily. With the support of the masses and, of course, countries like Cuba, Yugoslavia, USSR, China, Cuba, Zambia, Egypt, Mozambique and Tanzania, the people won back their freedom on April 18, 1980.

Thousands of cadres died in the war, some through hunger and disease, others as a result of enemy fire. Some fought the struggle, won it, returned home to an independent Zimbabwe but fell over the past 44 years. Others fought the struggle, won it, returned home to an independent Zimbabwe and are still with us.

We are here because of their selflessness, bravery and conviction to fight the evil colonial regime. We salute all these heroes and heroines of our campaign for self-determination hoping that as many of us as possible will make time to attend Heroes Day celebrations to be held at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, 10 provincial heroes’ acres and dozens of district heroes acres nationwide. Those who cannot be at the foregoing can have it in their minds that our heroes must be celebrated.

As we mark this momentous day, we appreciate that, indeed, heroes are born daily. Some fought militarily and others did that politically. However, there are other citizens, who did not hold the gun, but demonstrated acts of bravery that are contributed and are contributing to post-independence development socio-economically. These, too, deserve the honours.

This year, 2 007 heroes would be handed medals of various categories for their contributions to national development and well-being. Some were ex-combatants but others aren’t. The President will confer seven national awards while 2 000 would be handed out at the 10 provincial shrines.

Mr Devnanda Popatlal, former chairperson of the Airports Company of Zimbabwe Private Limited, will be awarded the Royal Order of Munhumutapa and former Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda will receive the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe in Platinum. Others to be honoured include dance group, Black Umfolosi, Good Samaritan Mr Sirizani Butau as well as Dr Joseph Nyika Mushonga, a veteran plant breeder.

Allow us to state, with much respect, that today must belong to minors — Peace (12) and Luckmore (9) Magaya. Given their ages, it was logical for them to scream, running away to report to elders and be praised for doing so but the siblings demonstrated rare bravery when they confronted a crocodile to snatch their mother off its jaws last year.

President Mnangagwa honoured them in March with some cash, scholarships and by hosting them at State House in Harare. Today they will receive the Silver Cross of Zimbabwe award.