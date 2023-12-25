COMMENT: As we celebrate the birth of our Saviour today let’s do so responsibly

MARKETS in Bulawayo were busy over the weekend with roads becoming parking lots as people made last-minute shopping sprees ahead of Christmas Day today.

The people were full of excitement as they pushed around trolleys full of goodies in supermarkets and clothing outlets. Vegetable markets in the city were busy as well. That was the same with hair salons, restaurants, takeaway outlets, bars and furniture shops.

It was all brisk business ahead of the biggest, the most celebrated day on the national calendar, the day when Jesus Christ was born. The briskness indicates that while there are economic challenges in the country, the situation is actually not too bad.

“The spirit of Christmas still lives,” Miss Sazini Mthethwa said.

“This Sunday is very different. People are just all over shopping while others are already merry-making as we usher into Christmas. The year was tough but we are happy that finally we get to rest from our toilsome jobs and share memories with family members.”

Ms Malibongwe Mnkandla who owns Trendy M Beauty Lounge in Bulawayo said this season had been her best in terms of business.

“We are fully booked daily with brides coming in and even church members preparing for seminars. Every woman wants to look their best and I wish it was Christmas every day I would be very rich,” she said.

“What I love about this season is the fact that people are willing to pamper themselves, they willingly do their hair, nails, faces, etc which is good for their mental well-being and my pocket as well.”

We know that in many parts of the country, the day begins with a short trip to church for sermons and prayers to revolve around the birth of Christ, new births and beginnings.

Thereafter the biggest party in the land will begin. The people will be dressed in their best, mostly new outfits; they will eat, dance and drink. They will visit friends and relatives.

Why not! Christmas Day comes just once in 12 months!

As we enjoy ourselves, we urge our people to do so responsibly. Those who will drink must do so moderately and not drink illicit brews which only impair their health, lead them to jail or their demise. They must, as we always advise, avoid drugs. Like illicit brews, drugs also impair their health, lead them to jail or their demise.

Overall spending must, too, be moderate as there is life after today. School fees will have to be paid before schools open in the second week of next month. School uniforms, stationery and other requirements will have to be bought. Exam fees will immediately follow.

Therefore, let us, indeed, celebrate the birth of our Saviour but do so responsibly.