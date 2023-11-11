COMMENT: Authorities should quickly process applications to import cement

THE local construction sector is booming, so demand for building materials is high.

Unfortunately, there has been an artificial shortage of a key building material, cement in recent weeks that has pushed prices from an average US$10 per 50kg bag to US$14, US$20 in extreme cases. The prices were becoming usurious, threatening to dampen the boom.

We are a few weeks into the summer agriculture season. Farmers are ploughing and planting. They will need basal dressing at that stage, and soon after germination, they will need top dressing fertiliser. Farmers are slaves of the clock, thus must apply fertiliser when they have to; the season waits for no one. Like cement, the country is facing a shortage of fertiliser which posed an additional threat to a season which is already forecast to be characterised by normal to below normal rainfall.

Facing shortages of both critical commodities, the Government moved swiftly on Tuesday to allow, with immediate effect, people with free funds to import them duty-free. It prescribed a five-tonne limit for every importation and those who need more of the products can secure a Government permit to be able to do so.

This is a master-stroke by the Government as we could not risk to dampen the construction boom by restricting imports amid a shortage at home. At the same time, we could not squander the growing season by restricting imports amid a shortage at home.

Those who are building will receive the de-restriction in cement importation with both hands and move with speed to buy the product wherever they get it in the region. Zambia has plenty, not to mention South Africa. In both countries, a 50kg bag of cement costs between US$4,50 and US$5 yet in our country, the average before the recent shortage was US$10. Thus, even if we include transport costs, those who will import the commodity will pay a competitive price with a chance they could actually find it cheaper.

A 50kg bag of fertiliser retails at around US$20 in South Africa and almost double in Zambia. In our country, the price compares favourably with Zambia’s. We, therefore, are likely to see larger consignments coming from South Africa rather than from Zambia.

We however think that the cap of 100, 50kg bags of cement with no need for a Government licence looks too low especially if one is building a decent home, three-bedroom-plus, not mentioning commercial buildings.

At least 300, 50kg bags of cement are required when building a three-bedroom home.

This suggests that even those who want cement for own use will queue up at the Ministry of Industry and Commerce for permits to be able to import more than 100, 50kg bags of the product.

The cap for fertiliser for an average farmer appears okay, but we urge authorities to be quick in processing applications from those who want more than five tonnes of the commodity and cement so that the building boom we mentioned and the growing season are not held back.