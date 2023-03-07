COMMENT: BCC must speedily turn to solar power

Bulawayo City Council should speed up the implementation of its proposed solar projects to address the problem of disruption of water pumping as a result of Zesa load shedding.

The issue of finding alternative energy should be a priority for all urban local authorities if cities and towns are to be guaranteed uninterrupted supply of water for both domestic and commercial use.

Councils should therefore seriously consider partnering companies that want to produce solar energy like what BCC is doing. Most councils are failing to adequately supply water to residents and many of them blame it on Zesa load shedding. When councils produce their own solar energy, the cities and towns are guaranteed uninterrupted water pumping even when there is Zesa load shedding.

Bulawayo has since last week been experiencing serious water shortages forcing residents especially in the western suburbs to scramble for water at the few boreholes. The council was forced to enforce a city-wide water shedding to stabilise its reservoirs which had been affected by power cuts.

Bulawayo City Council, we understand, has already identified a company it intends to partner and produce solar energy. This is what the other councils should do to address the problems of Zesa load shedding.

We therefore urge BCC to speed up the implementation of the proposed solar power projects which will address the problem of Zesa power cuts and guarantee uninterrupted pumping of water.

A number of private companies are already producing solar energy to address the problem of Zesa load shedding and councils cannot afford to be left behind. Caledonia Mining Corporation is now guaranteed uninterrupted mining after it switched on its 12,2 MW Solar Power Plant at its Blanket Mine in Gwanda last November.

Generation of solar energy is in line with the Government’s quest to produce clean energy as it strives to meet the global climate-change adaptation and mitigation commitments. A number of private companies have been granted licences to produce solar energy across the country and it is these companies that councils should partner and produce their own solar energy.

Zimbabwe like the rest of the Sadc region is experiencing subdued energy generation hence the need for councils and companies to turn to solar. The country like the rest of Africa has abundant sunshine throughout the year and councils in partnership with private companies should take advantage of this God-given resource to invest in renewable energy.