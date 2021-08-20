COMMENT: Bold moves on vaccination pay dividends

In March, President Mnangagwa took his first shot of the Sinovac vaccine to launch the second phase of the national vaccination programme in Victoria Falls.

To promote tourism recovery, the President announced, Victoria Falls would be the first city to achieve herd immunity.

In July, Cabinet announced that the country was opening Victoria Falls to visitors who have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

The bold moves by Government made it clear that there were serious attempts to revive the tourism sector.

It is estimated that the country lost over US$1,6 billion worth of revenue in 2020 alone as the tourism sector brings in between US$1,5 and US$2 billion per annum.

The National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy launched by President Mnangagwa in Victoria Falls last year seeks to achieve a US$5 billion tourism economy by year 2025.

Internationally, tourism took a big knock as a result of Covid-19, but this has never stopped President Mnangagwa’s Government.

And now, the country is on the verge of reaping big rewards.

On Wednesday, 10 chief executives of big corporates in America landed in Victoria Falls as part of an inaugural Roar Africa Emirates Executive Private Jet trip dubbed “The Greatest Safari on Earth.”

The Roar Africa trip happened four days after the iconic Blue Train arrived in Victoria Falls for the first time in five years.

The familiarisation trip comes ahead of the Blue Train’s 75th anniversary celebrations which have also been slated for Victoria Falls.

Its arrival coincided with the monthly trip by another luxurious train, Rovos, which brought in 68 passengers and departed with over 78 over the weekend, rubberstamping Victoria Falls’ status as a world class and preferred destination.

The Greatest Safari on Earth was icing to the Victoria Falls tourism cake.

Zimbabwe born and America based Ms Deborah Calmeyer, who is Roar Africa founder and CEO, is co-hosting the 12-day trip with two of Africa’s most prominent safari guides Dr Ian McCallum and Mr Humphrey Gumpo.

The group landed at the Victoria Falls Airport aboard an A319 aircraft owned by Fly Emirates, which has been redesigned from its normal carrying capacity of 150 passengers to 10 executive cabins with lounge, dining, spa and bathrooms.

As Ms Calmeyer said, the selection of Victoria Falls as the first stop in the four-nation trip is no coincidence as Zimbabwe has set its own history as a pacesetter in hospitality while also being host to one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World.

“I put together the tour of Africa’s four most iconic destinations – Victoria Falls, Okavango Delta, Great Migration, and Gorillas and I see it as the Olympic torch for African tourism. The whole world is watching. It’s a very big symbol that an official airline like Emirates and American clients who are all CEOs are pioneer advocates for Africa coming at this time when there is this pandemic. “Zimbabwe has led the way; they have been incredible in what they have been doing including vaccinating citizens and that is really fantastic. Everybody is feeling totally safe here, it’s a model for the rest of Africa,” said Ms Calmeyer.

“I think Zimbabwe has set the stage with Covid-19 and has great potential for growth and getting people to come here because they feel confident in how Zimbabwe is handling it.”

As Lao Tzu said, the journey of a thousand miles begins with one step. The one step taken by President Mnangagwa when getting vaccinated in Victoria Falls was the start of the journey to a US$5 billion tourism economy.

We applaud the President for taking the first step and urge him to continue for the next 1 000 miles.