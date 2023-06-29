COMMENT: Business must stick to ethics in view of Government salaries review

Government has made an undertaking to review salaries for its workers but workers are worried that each time Government increases their salaries, price of goods and services are increased thereby eroding the salaries.

The salaries’ forex component is likely to be increased by between US$100 and US$150 which means the lowest paid worker will be earning between US$350 and US$400. The workers have welcomed the proposed salary increase but their concern is that each time they are awarded a salary increase, there is sabotage of some sort to erode the value of the new salaries.

Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Union chairperson Mrs Cecilia Alexander said there is a need to put mechanisms in place to protect the value of the workers’ salaries. She said Government has been trying hard to improve the civil servants’ welfare by gradually reviewing salaries and allowances but these are being eroded by unscrupulous businesses.

Government has also expressed concern at the conduct of businesses whose aim is to erode civil servants’ salaries. In March this year, Government increased civil servants salaries by 100 percent and increased the forex allowance from US$200 to US$250.

The teachers got an additional US$80 teaching allowance and are also entitled to free primary school education for up to three children. Government has said it is committed to continue improving the salaries and working conditions of its employees and the latest proposed increases likely to be concluded this week, confirm that it is walking the talk.

Government has, through its constant review of salaries and forex allowances, demonstrated that it is sensitive to the plight of its workers. The civil servants are being paid allowances in forex in order to cushion them from the adverse effects of fluctuations in exchange rates.

The Government workers have, however, said their position is that the lowest paid civil servant should be paid US$840 a month. We have said before that engagement between Government and its workers is the only way forward. It is therefore our hope that the Government and its workers will find each other as negotiations continue.

In the past, the country’s detractors used to incite civil servants to down tools as opposed to engaging their employer as they are doing now. Government despite the limited forex at its disposal, is spending a portion of it to cushion its workers against inflation which very few employers in the private sector are doing.

Mines and other companies are generating a lot of forex but very few are cushioning their workers by paying a portion of their salaries in forex. In the past each time new salaries for civil servants were announced, businesses responded by hiking prices of goods and services thereby eroding the salaries.

It is our fervent hope that this time businesses will continue upholding business ethics and refrain from fleecing customers by charging exorbitant prices for goods and services.