COMMENT: By-election a chance for Zimbabwe to vote for progress

THE chaos rocking the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is an opportunity for Zimbabweans to realise the mistake of backing the self-centred opposition that is focused more on positions than the development of the country.

As has become the norm after every election, the opposition fragments into rival factions not over any principle or matter of national importance but narrow selfish interests.

The December 9 by-election caused by the recall of some CCC members from Parliament and councils, therefore, gives Zimbabweans a chance to vote for progress and chaos.

It is against this background that Zanu-PF Politburo member from Bulawayo Province Cde Elifasi Mashaba said the ruling party expects to perform better in the coming by-elections while calling for Bulawayo to choose leaders who can advance the development of the city.

Bulawayo has the highest number of recalled CCC Members of Parliament.

“Every election is essential for the progression of the city and the country. We are looking forward to garner all seats that are available. The people of Bulawayo can have fair representation in Parliament and in Government.

“Representation by the opposition has not been progressive. So it is very important for the people of Bulawayo this time around to vote for development. It’s time for Bulawayo people to rethink,” said Cde Mashaba.

He said the CCC recalls are a testament that the opposition is self-centred and has little interest to advance the development agenda of the country.

“The party, which won most seats in Bulawayo is a party with no vision, no leadership, and no people at heart. They just wasted people’s time and they voted for a party that stands for nothing and it is time to correct that position,” he said.

Zanu-PF Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha said the revolutionary party would make fresh inroads in CCC urban strongholds.

“The internecine fights of the fractious CCC formations handed Zanu-PF a propitious chance to win more national assembly seats and thus increase its muscle in Parliament.

“It’s clear that two decades of MDC-CCC urban neglect, feckless maladministration, screaming corruption, and decay are all finally beginning to invite the wrath of the long-suffering urban citizenry at the expense of Nelson Chamisa and his acrimonious cohorts,” said Cde Bimha.

Cde Bimha said Zanu-PF had been ready for the by-elections before the date had been proclaimed by President Mnangagwa.

“We have been preparing for elections as part of mobilisation strategy. We are always ready for elections. We are confident of reclaiming some seats for Zanu-PF considering the achievement made by the Second Republic” he said.

This preparedness, he said, only served to show the strength within the ruling party’s structures.

“We are always confident and we were even ready before these by-elections were announced and the reason why we are always confident is that as a party we operate through our structures and those structures are strong.

“They are even stronger now because we are just coming from a campaign period,” he said.