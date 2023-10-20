COMMENT: CCC should not hold nation to ransom

ATTEMPTS by the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) to bring violence to the country and Bulawayo in particular on the pretext of the so-called peaceful demonstrations must be resisted by all patriotic citizens.

The CCC, reeling from defeat at the hands of the ruling Zanu-PF at the recent harmonised elections, has resorted to plots of violence in a bid to throw the country into chaos.

This is not the first time that the Mr Nelson Chamisa-led outfit has resorted to post-election violence after being defeated in the polls.

In the run up to the 2018 elections, Mr Chamisa, then leader of the MDC-Alliance threatened violence if he was not declared winner of the national polls.

As it became apparent that he had lost to President Mnangagwa, Mr Chamisa’s party instigated violence in Harare resulting in the destruction of property and loss of lives.

In January 2019, the opposition party and its allies in the civic society organised another wave of violent demonstrations disguised as “stay aways” which resulted in rampant looting and destruction of property in the country.

Bulawayo was the worst affected province when the party unleashed a wave of violence in the country that resulted in wanton destruction of property leading to some businesses closing down due to losses incurred during the orgy.

A policeman was also killed during the illegal demonstrations.

The Government came to the rescue of the affected businesses by launching the $30 million emergency relief loan fund to assist businesses and shop owners whose outlets had been destroyed and looted during the violent protests.

Fast forward to 2023, and now as CCC, the party wants to use the same strategy, after losing elections, to plunge the country into turmoil.

This is well calculated so that when law enforcement agents respond in a bid to maintain law and order, the CCC and their handlers will then scream stage managed human rights abuses to please their Western handlers.

However, after the 2019 violence, especially in Bulawayo, residents are encouraged not to allow themselves to be used by CCC in their attempt to hold the nation to ransom just because they lost in the harmonised elections.

We also call upon for the relevant authorities tasked with preserving peace and order in the country to be vigilant and not allow subversive forces to plunge our beautiful Zimbabwe into chaos.

The CCC is reminded that the country’s leadership is elected through elections that have come and gone and any attempt to subvert the will of the people will not be tolerated.