COMMENT: Citizen’s stance against sanctions should be clear

This month, as has become tradition, the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) joins Zimbabwe to push for the removal of illegal sanctions imposed on the country by the US and its Western allies.

The member states will, as usual, engage in different activities to mark the Sadc Anti-sanctions Day on October 25.

Sadc Heads of State and Government in 2019 proclaimed October 25 as a day of solidarity with the Zimbabwean people against sanctions.

Last year in preparation for this big day, the Sadc secretariat headed by former executive secretary Dr Stergomena Tax engaged directly with Washington and other Western capitals and we hope it will do that again this year as we want the push for the removal of the embargo to move to another level.

It is a fact that the sanctions have not only affected Zimbabwe but the entire Sadc region.

Yesterday we carried a story on the devastating effects of sanctions on Bulawayo industries. The city which used to be the country’s industrial hub, has very few companies operating as many were forced to close up shop due to the adverse effects of sanctions which have seen many companies failing to retool or get working capital.

The severity of the impact of the sanctions has been compounded by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic hence the need for Zimbabwe, Sadc and the entire African continent to push hard for their removal.

There is a new administration in Washington and we therefore expect the voice of reason to prevail this time around as Sadc and the AU engage US and its Western allies on the illegal sanctions against Zimbabwe.

The calls for the unconditional removal of the illegal sanctions have come from across the globe and we therefore want to implore the US and its allies to consider the plight of ordinary Zimbabweans that are suffering as a result of these sanctions which have denied citizens jobs following the closure of many companies.

This is the month to lobby and push hard for the removal of these debilitating sanctions hence the need for Zimbabwean citizens at home and across the globe to unite and unequivocally call for their removal.

We cannot afford to be found wanting regarding our position on sanctions as citizens because they are affecting us daily. The US and its allies cannot continue to fool the world that the sanctions are not hurting ordinary Zimbabweans when thousands of Zimbabweans have been left jobless as a result of sanctions.

Zimbabwe which is endowed with vast natural resources such as minerals, is failing to realise its full potential because industry cannot access cheap money and cannot freely trade as is the case in other countries.

We want to once again appeal to the new Washington administration to reconsider its position regarding sanctions against Zimbabwe.